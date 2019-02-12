Advanced search

Car and motorbike involved in Royston A505 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:13 28 February 2019

A driver sustained a leg injury in a crash on the A505 in Royston. Picture: Archant

A driver sustained a leg injury in a crash on the A505 in Royston. Picture: Archant

Archant

A person has sustained a leg injury following a collision on the A505 at Royston this afternoon.

Police were called a 2.46pm today to a crash involving a red Triumph Sprint motorbike and a black Ford C-Max.

The ambulance service was called and a police spokeswoman said one person sustained a leg injury, however, it is not clear if they went to hospital.

This paper is awaiting further details from the ambulance service.

Recovery was arranged for the motorbike, and the road was clear by 4.20pm.

