Views sought to help shape Royston’s future

Royston 2025 will focus on delivering projects over the next six years. Picture: David Hatton Archant

People’s views are being sought for a scheme aimed at shaping Royston’s future.

Brian Bylett, of the Royston Conservatives, says Royston needs to face the future with confidence. Picture: Royston Conservatives

Launched by the Royston Conservatives this week, Royston 2025 will focus on delivering projects over the next six years.

Brian Bylett, of the Royston Conservatives, said: “Royston needs to face the future with confidence and reflect the views of residents for the next generation.

“As the controlling party on the town, district and county councils, and working with our MP Sir Oliver Heald, we want to hear from all stakeholders about what happens next in Royston.

“Royston 2025 will include issues such as health, leisure, highways, development, retail and employment.

“The Conservatives will consult the public, businesses and local groups. The results will be fed back to the relevant authorities and, if requested, we will support them to implement.”

To comment, or for more information, email office@nehertsconservatives.org or visit royston2025.co.uk.