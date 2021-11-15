Royston remembers the fallen with poignant service
- Credit: Kevin Richards
The service to remember those affected by war was extremely well attended - as some normality returned to Royston for Remembrance Sunday 2021.
The town bounced back from last year's event, scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic - with one of the best attended services in recent times.
Royston's town mayor, Cllr Mark Hughes said: "I was very proud of those who paraded this morning as I am sure those who watched the parade are too.
"Thanks to those involved in ensuring everything ran smoothly, particularly to the police for closing the road, and Chris at The British Legion for organising everyone. We will remember them."
Janine Parker said: "It’s so humbling to see this parade every year - and no one could be prouder of the military personnel and other organisations that pull together on Remembrance Day, but the scouts, cubs, beavers, guides and brownies often get overlooked.
"Some of these participants are so young and they always turn out so smartly and they’re so patient and well behaved.
"It's not always easy to stand for a period of time in the cold air, but every year they are truly wonderful.
"Well done scouting/guiding associations - you’re amazing, a credit to us all."
Our villages also organised services to remember their war-dead and all of those affected.
In Melbourn, the Melbourn Detachment Army Cadets, 1st Melbourn Guides, 1st Orwell Scouts, 1st Melbourn Brownies, 2nd Melbourn Brownies and Sawston Youth Group Marching Band all took part in the parade.
Stef Cooper, representing 1st Melbourn Rainbows, said: "Melbourn was lovely. The road closure was really helpful, and it was a good turnout."