Royston remembers the fallen with poignant service

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:17 PM November 15, 2021
The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The service to remember those affected by war was extremely well attended - as some normality returned to Royston for Remembrance Sunday 2021.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

The town bounced back from last year's event, scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic - with one of the best attended services in recent times. 

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Royston's town mayor, Cllr Mark Hughes said: "I was very proud of those who paraded this morning as I am sure those who watched the parade are too.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

"Thanks to those involved in ensuring everything ran smoothly, particularly to the police for closing the road, and Chris at The British Legion for organising everyone. We will remember them."

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Janine Parker said: "It’s so humbling to see this parade every year - and no one could be prouder of the military personnel and other organisations that pull together on Remembrance Day, but the scouts, cubs, beavers, guides and brownies often get overlooked.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Jon Large


The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

"Some of these participants are so young and they always turn out so smartly and they’re so patient and well behaved.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

"It's not always easy to stand for a period of time in the cold air, but every year they are truly wonderful.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

"Well done scouting/guiding associations - you’re amazing, a credit to us all."

Our villages also organised services to remember their war-dead and all of those affected. 

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

In Melbourn, the Melbourn Detachment Army Cadets, 1st Melbourn Guides, 1st Orwell Scouts, 1st Melbourn Brownies, 2nd Melbourn Brownies and Sawston Youth Group Marching Band all took part in the parade. 

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

Stef Cooper, representing 1st Melbourn Rainbows, said: "Melbourn was lovely. The road closure was really helpful, and it was a good turnout."

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Jon Large

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston - Credit: Kevin Richards

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston.

The Remembrance Sunday 2021 service in Royston. - Credit: Jon Large

Great Chishill's Remembrance Sunday service

Great Chishill's Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Great Chishill Parish Council


Royston News
Melbourn News

