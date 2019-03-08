Bus service extended to serve Royston Gateway

From Monday, the 16 bus service will serve the Royston Gateway development - with residents urged to help make the newly extended route a well-used service.

The 16 will run every 45 minutes from Monday to Saturday, and the route will now include Royston Gateway - where M&S Foodhall and Aldi are situated - as well as stopping throughout the day at Royston Industrial Estate.

Hertfordshire County Council has secured section 106 funding from the Gateway's developers to reroute the service, which is operated by Richmond's Coaches.

Simon Aries, assistant director of transport, waste and environmental management at Hertfordshire County Council, said: "It's important that new developments are accompanied by improvements to our transport network, as otherwise pressure on our roads will only increase.

"We hope that the rerouting of the service will attract more and more passengers, including drivers, who make the decision to leave their cars at home.

"The funding for the route is time limited so to ensure its success and on-going provision it is essential that it develops into a well-used service."