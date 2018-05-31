Melbourn care home residents celebrate the Queen’s official birthday

Melbourn care home residents celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday in style at the weekend.

Afternoon tea at Melbourn Springs, in Hyacinth Drive, was topped off spectacularly with a cake fit for a queen made by second chef Annie Symonds.

Staff voted on the design and ‘the crown’, nominated by manager Karen Allen, won while the home’s new residents chose the colours – a very royal purple.

Everyone was said to be blown away by Annie’s amazing cake, with resident Iris exclaiming: “I have never seen anything like it - absolutely excellent!”

The home is also celebrating remaining COVID-free with all tests negative.

Manager Karen said: “We have a hard working and vigilant team and we are welcoming new residents with strict protocols in place. It will mean the world to everyone this week that we can also finally welcome families in to see their loved ones as well.”

For more information on Melbourn Springs go to www.barchester.com/home/melbourn-springs-care-home.