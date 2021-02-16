Rotary cash boost helps support families in need

Published: 12:20 PM February 16, 2021

Graeme Dargie, who is in charge of youth activities at Royston Rotary Club. Picture: Royston Rotary Club - Credit: Archant

Community initiatives doing vital work in the pandemic to help vulnerable families and their children are to receive a cash boost from Rotary Club of Royston.

Both the Children’s Services Family Support Team in the town and Make Lunch Royston will each receive a donation of £500 through the club’s trust fund.

Graeme Dargie, a Rotary member and leader of its Youth Activities team, said: “We are delighted to be able to help. We know that there are families going through particularly tough times at the moment and it’s part of the role of Rotary to help the local community wherever it can.”

Caromy Shannon, lead family support worker, said: “We have been asked to participate in the Herts County Council Winter Grant Scheme under which families we know to be struggling financially will get supermarket vouchers to help with the cost of food and other essentials .

"It is a new scheme initiated by Herts Children’s Services being co-ordinated through the headteachers of all the Royston schools.

“Additional help from Rotary Club Royston at this time is invaluable. On behalf of the families who will benefit, I’d like to say a big thank you.”

Louise Bradley, co-ordinator of Make Lunch Royston, said: “We have been providing free-of-charge, healthy, meals to families during school holidays for six years.

"Holidays can be a very difficult time for families whose children would normally receive a free, cooked meal at school.

"We are entirely funded by grants and donations and each holiday we receive more applications from local families asking for support.

"We are extremely grateful to the Royston Rotary Club for their generous donation - their gift will help us support more families this year. "

You can find more information about the Make Lunch scheme at Facebook @makelunchroyston or email us on makelunch@tlcroyston.org.uk.

If anyone would like to lend their support to Make Lunch and the Children’s Services Family Support Team , head to the Rotary Club of Royston's Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Makelunch.