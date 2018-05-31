Advanced search

Conservators of Therfield Heath ‘appalled’ by destruction of bird nests on A505 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 06:59 30 April 2020

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath are protesting about trees being felled at the A505 roundabout, which is destroying the habitat of nesting birds.

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: Ray MundenRook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: Ray Munden

According to Royston bird authority David Hatton, who surveyed the area for the conservators at the beginning of April, there were previously 14 occupied rook nests on the roundabout.

He said: “Although rooks can sometimes damage crops and they can be controlled by farmers at certain times, their presence in rural towns is generally very highly regarded and their ‘cawing’ calls and tumbling display flights are much loved – even Shakespeare had a soft spot for them. I can’t imagine that this would be easy to justify, given how straightforward it would be to trim/remove the trees at other, much less critical, times of year, such as the period August to January, when the birds would not be attending the rookery.

“Furthermore, damage to the site will likely destroy associated nests of other much-loved protected birds in the copse.”

You may also want to watch:

Cynthia Combe, clerk to the Conservators of Therfield Heath, said: “Having watched the nests being built over the last few weeks, I was appalled to see the destruction of the active nests on the McDonald’s roundabout.

“The Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981) states that it is an offence to intentionally damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while that nest is in use or being built. There can be no reason why these trees should need to be removed now rather than at a time of year when nesting is not in progress.”

Royston resident Ray Munden said the trees were removed so drivers could see the signs advertising McDonald’s earlier, preventing them cutting across suddenly and causing accidents.

He suggested a new, large sign would be the best option, saying: “Whoever asked for and approved this should be totally ashamed of themselves.”

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: Ray MundenRook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: Ray Munden

A Herts county council spokesman said: “The trees and vegetation are being removed to improve visibility, and therefore safety, on the roundabout.

“As this is a safety scheme, The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has issued a general licence that allows us to undertake this kind of work during the nesting season. However, we are taking measures to avoid disturbing nesting birds wherever possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Therfield Heath residents say barbed wire fence makes lockdown ‘feel like a prison camp’

A barbed wire fence has been erected alongside the proposed Gladman development in Royston. Picture: Kevin Binks

CCTV appeal after assault near Royston Tesco Express

Do you recognise this individual? Picture: Herts police

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cyclist in critical condition after Fowlmere crash

A cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after being involved in a crash. Picture: EHAAS

Royston chemicals company staff are making PPE using 3D printers

One of the face shield frames for NHS staff being made by Royston-based Johnson Matthey.

Most Read

Therfield Heath residents say barbed wire fence makes lockdown ‘feel like a prison camp’

A barbed wire fence has been erected alongside the proposed Gladman development in Royston. Picture: Kevin Binks

CCTV appeal after assault near Royston Tesco Express

Do you recognise this individual? Picture: Herts police

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cyclist in critical condition after Fowlmere crash

A cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after being involved in a crash. Picture: EHAAS

Royston chemicals company staff are making PPE using 3D printers

One of the face shield frames for NHS staff being made by Royston-based Johnson Matthey.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Conservators of Therfield Heath ‘appalled’ by destruction of bird nests on A505 roundabout

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Take part in Race for Life at home during coronavirus lockdown

Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events in May, June and July but you can take part in Race for Life at Home to raise funds for the charity.

Herts GPs present essential goods as a thank you to care home staff

Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left)

‘The conversations are a two-way thing, it does us both good’ – Hospice keeps vulnerable residents in North Herts connected during lockdown

Compassionate neighbours Tom and Jeanne Batterbury delivering shopping to isolated residents. Picture: GHHC
Drive 24