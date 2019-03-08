Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 May 2019

Notice is hereby given that Richard Newman has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect High Street, Reed, Hertfordshire, SG8 8AH. The application is for the sale of alcohol Monday -Sunday 12.00 - 23.00.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 30th May 2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is 25,000.

