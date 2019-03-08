Royston care home hosts fundraising barbecue

A fundraising barbecue has been held at a Royston care home - and it was enjoyed by all despite the rain.

The annual event at Richard Cox House was to raise money for the Amenities Fund, which will benefit residents on future outings and activities.

A total of £231 was raised on the day.

Families and residents enjoyed themselves, with plenty of entertainment such as music, a raffle, and of course, the barbecue.

A spokeswoman said: "It was the day the heavens decided to open and rain, but not even the bad weather could stop Richard Cox House and our visitors from enjoying themselves.

Royston Town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, came down to support the event.

He said: "It was a really lovely event, and it's a great cause."

The mayor also had the opportunity to look around the care home's facilities and praised it for "offering a really good standard of care for residents."

