Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston care home hosts fundraising barbecue

PUBLISHED: 10:01 06 August 2019

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston, included special guest Royston mayor Robert Inwood. Picture: Richard Cox House

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston, included special guest Royston mayor Robert Inwood. Picture: Richard Cox House

Archant

A fundraising barbecue has been held at a Royston care home - and it was enjoyed by all despite the rain.

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House

The annual event at Richard Cox House was to raise money for the Amenities Fund, which will benefit residents on future outings and activities.

A total of £231 was raised on the day.

Families and residents enjoyed themselves, with plenty of entertainment such as music, a raffle, and of course, the barbecue.

A spokeswoman said: "It was the day the heavens decided to open and rain, but not even the bad weather could stop Richard Cox House and our visitors from enjoying themselves.

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House

Royston Town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, came down to support the event.

He said: "It was a really lovely event, and it's a great cause."

The mayor also had the opportunity to look around the care home's facilities and praised it for "offering a really good standard of care for residents."

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston. Picture: Richard Cox House

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Missing Kneesworth hospital patient Peter Atkins ‘could still be in area’

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kneesworth hospital: Reappeal to find missing Peter Atkins

Peter Atkins is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital. Picture: Cambs police

Royston pervert spared jail after snare by paedophile hunter

Larry Shannon was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood

Most Read

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Missing Kneesworth hospital patient Peter Atkins ‘could still be in area’

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kneesworth hospital: Reappeal to find missing Peter Atkins

Peter Atkins is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital. Picture: Cambs police

Royston pervert spared jail after snare by paedophile hunter

Larry Shannon was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston care home hosts fundraising barbecue

The fundraising barbecue at Richard Cox House in Royston, included special guest Royston mayor Robert Inwood. Picture: Richard Cox House

Help to buy equity loan: How much has it helped home buyers in North Herts?

Holding house keys on house shaped keychain concept for buying a new home

Cambridgeshire: Decision due today on whether or not routine IVF will be available on the NHS

Fury erupted on social media when Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group delayed announcing whether or not it will reinstate free IVF treatment. But today they WILL decide. Picture: PA / PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Rural crime causing ‘high levels of anxiety’ among county’s farmers, report says

Rural crime cost Cambridgeshire £1.7million last year, according to the NFU. Picture: Chris Bishop

Missing Kneesworth hospital patient Peter Atkins ‘could still be in area’

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists