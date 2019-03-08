Advanced search

How many people in our area have signed the Revoke Article 50 petition as it closes in on 6 million signatures?

PUBLISHED: 17:18 27 March 2019

At time of publishing, the 'Revoke Article 50' petition had nearly 6 million signatures. Picture: Parliament.uk

At time of publishing, the 'Revoke Article 50' petition had nearly 6 million signatures. Picture: Parliament.uk

Archant

A petition demanding that the government revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit will be debated in Parliament on Monday after obtaining almost 6 million signatures in a week.

Sign-ups for the petition – titled ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU’ – have come in so fast that the government’s server hosting the petition crashed several times, prompting Parliament’s petitions committee to tweet that is the highest rate of signing the site has ever had to handle.

At the time of writing, 20,095 people in South Cambs – more than 17 per cent of the 115,828 constituents – have signed the petition.

In North East Herts, more than 10,000 people have signed the petition – which is 10 per cent of the 100,639 constituents.

The government responded to the petition yesterday, saying it will not revoke Article 50 – and will instead “honour the result of the 2016 referendum”.

