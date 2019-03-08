Advanced search

How many people in our area have signed the Revoke Article 50 petition?

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 March 2019

At time of publishing, the 'Revoke Article 50' petition had nearly 3 million signatures. Picture: Parliament.uk

At time of publishing, the 'Revoke Article 50' petition had nearly 3 million signatures. Picture: Parliament.uk

Parliament.uk

A petition demanding that the government revoke article 50 and cancel Brexit has gone viral nationally, with numbers rising by the hour - we’ve taken a look at the response in our area.

The petition titled ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU’ has attracted nearly three million signatures, most of which have appeared in the last two days.

Signups have come in so thick and fast that the government’s server hosting the petition crashed, several times, prompting Parliament’s petitions committee to tweet that is the highest rate of signing the site has ever had to handle.

“Between 80,000 and 100,000 people have been simultaneously viewing the petition to revoke article 50,” said the committee in a follow-up tweet.

“Nearly 2,000 signatures are being completed every minute.”

At the time of writing, 5,065 people in South Cambridgeshire, 4.46 per cent of the 113,598 constituents have signed the petition.

In North East Hertfordshire, 2,525 people have signed the petition, 2.58 per cent of 98,046 constituents.

