Residents encouraged to attend East West Rail link consultation meeting

Liberal Democrat candidate Susan van de Ven. Archant

A Cambs county councillor has called on residents to attend a consultation meeting for the new East West Rail link on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposed routes for the East West Rail Link. Picture: East West Rail The proposed routes for the East West Rail Link. Picture: East West Rail

The meeting will be held at Bassingbourn Primary School between 10am and 2pm, with Susan van de Ven – Lib Dem councillor for Bassingbourn, Melbourn, Meldreth and Whaddon – calling on people to attend to raise concerns.

“This is the biggest infrastructure project to impact South Cambridgeshire in a generation,” she said.

“We have a duty to question and challenge, in order to ensure the very best possible outcome for multi-modal transport corridors to serve future populations.”

Councillor van de Ven has concerns of her own, saying: “The current southerly East West Rail options are concerning as the proposed track lines stand to sever rather than connect communities. There will be no level crossings and there is no information at this point as to how rural road and path connections would be protected.”

The public consultation is currently open. You can have your say at eastwestrail.co.uk/haveyoursay.