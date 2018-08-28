Replacement buses at Royston Station after overhead wire damage
Replacement buses are currently in use at Royston Station following major train disruption yesterday evening.
At about 6.20pm on February 7, trains around Cambridge began finding that their electricity supply from overhead wires was intermittently cutting off.
This tripping was traced to a London Liverpool Street to Kings Lynn service and attempts were made to fix the problem.
However, by 7.10pm both the London and Kings Lynn lines at Cambridge Station were blocked, causing delays and cancellations for passengers in either direction.
Specialist Network Rail engineers were working to fix numerous points of damage by 8pm, but only managed to rectify the issues by 12.40am this morning.
After all these problems overnight, passengers will see a knock-on effect on the commute today.
Great Northern and Thameslink trains through Cambridge may be delayed, revised, running fewer carriages, or cancelled entirely - this is expected to continue until 12pm.
There are standby buses in place at Royston, Cambridge and Kings Lynn.