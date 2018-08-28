Roadwork repairs for Royston and the villages set to take place before April

Two hundred roads across Hertfordshire will benefit from maintenance work between now and the end of March, with an extra £7.8 million being spent by the council.

In addition, £5m already allocated within the council’s budget means that more roads can be resurfaced than previously planned.

Across our area, two roads in Royston will be prepared for resurfacing or resurfaced. Among our Hertfordshire villages, work will be done on roads in Anstey, Barkway, Barley and Therfield, while slighty further afield, in Buntingford, three roads have been chosen for improvements.

In total, the funding will be used to resurface 68 roads, prepare 43 roads for future surfacing work and carry out surface tidy-ups on 96 roads across the county.

Cabinet member for Highways, Councillor Phil Bibby, said: “This extra funding means we can do more maintenance and resurfacing work over than the next few months than we had planned to do, which is great news for residents and road users.

“We’ll be resurfacing and patching an extra 200 roads on top of the ambitious maintenance and improvement programme we were already planning between now and March.

“We know that the state of the county’s roads really matters to residents, and they matter to us too. While we can’t do everything, we’re already investing £40m into maintenance and improvement schemes this financial year, and this extra funding on top of that will make a real difference to roads across the county.”

The council received £7.8m from the Department for Transport’s Local Highways maintenance fund which must be spent by the end of March.

The specifics of the list is subject to change, depending on the weather, road space and the availability of crew.

The roads affected in Royston are Tannery Drift and two sections of Therfield Road. Others include Lincoln Hill in Anstey, The Joint in Barkway, two sections of the B1039 Royston Road/Bakers Lane in Barley, and Rooks Nest Lane in Therfield.

In Buntingford, work will take place on two sections of the B1038 Hare Street Road, and London Road.

