Advanced search

Remembrance Sunday walk raises more than £3,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:14 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 11 November 2020

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

Archant

A Hitchin-based company took part in a charity walk through North Herts and South Cambs on Remembrance Sunday to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Darren Yeend, who organised the socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCODarren Yeend, who organised the socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

A Hitchin-based company took part in a charity walk through North Herts and South Cambs on Remembrance Sunday, to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing walked 27.2 miles from Aston House in Stevenage’s Yeomans Drive, through Hitch Wood and onto the Steeple Morden airfield memorial, before finishing at Bassingbourn Barracks.

Declan Shilton, chief executive of Step Change Outsourcing, and event organiser Darren Yeend on the charity walk. Picture: SCODeclan Shilton, chief executive of Step Change Outsourcing, and event organiser Darren Yeend on the charity walk. Picture: SCO

The socially-distanced walk, which was organised by employee Darren Yeend, took in sites which played a role during the Second World War.

Having set an initial fundraising target for £1,500, the group surpassed their own expectations and raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCOStaff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

The company was particularly keen to raise money for the Royal British Legion due to the lack of fundraising opportunities this year because of COVID-19. To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/team/stepchangeoutsourcing

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCOStaff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston vs Coronavirus team back to support vulnerable in community

The Royston vs Coronavirus scheme of volunteers first launched back in the spring. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire will have more COVID-19 testing. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Carer ‘falsified records’ after giving breakfast to dead Herts resident

An apology has been given to the family by Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North East Herts MP welcomes government scheme to help those hardest hit by coronavirus

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald previously voted against extending free school meals to the Christmas holidays. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royston vs Coronavirus team back to support vulnerable in community

The Royston vs Coronavirus scheme of volunteers first launched back in the spring. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire will have more COVID-19 testing. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Carer ‘falsified records’ after giving breakfast to dead Herts resident

An apology has been given to the family by Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North East Herts MP welcomes government scheme to help those hardest hit by coronavirus

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald previously voted against extending free school meals to the Christmas holidays. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Latest from the Royston Crow

Carer ‘falsified records’ after giving breakfast to dead Herts resident

An apology has been given to the family by Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remembrance Sunday walk raises more than £3,000 for charity

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire will have more COVID-19 testing. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Artist’s NHS calendar brings splash of colour to lockdown

South Cambs artist Prue van der Hoorn in her studio . Picture: Prue van der Hoorn

Herts police officer dismissed for ‘abuse of power’ after using database for personal benefit

Stevenage police station. Photo: DANNY LOO