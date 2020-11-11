Remembrance Sunday walk raises more than £3,000 for charity

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing went on a socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO Archant

A Hitchin-based company took part in a charity walk through North Herts and South Cambs on Remembrance Sunday to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Darren Yeend, who organised the socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO Darren Yeend, who organised the socially-distanced walk through Stevenage, Hitchin, Steeple Morden and Bassingbourn to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: SCO

Staff from Step Change Outsourcing walked 27.2 miles from Aston House in Stevenage’s Yeomans Drive, through Hitch Wood and onto the Steeple Morden airfield memorial, before finishing at Bassingbourn Barracks.

The socially-distanced walk, which was organised by employee Darren Yeend, took in sites which played a role during the Second World War.

Having set an initial fundraising target for £1,500, the group surpassed their own expectations and raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

The company was particularly keen to raise money for the Royal British Legion due to the lack of fundraising opportunities this year because of COVID-19. To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/team/stepchangeoutsourcing

