Remembrance Day parades and services will be taking place across the district on Sunday, November 14.

Royston: Thursday November 11, 10.50am War Memorial, Melbourn Street, followed by a service at the American War Memorial, Priory Memorial Gardens.

Sunday November 14, 10am parade assembly at Queens Road, 10.30am parade arrives at War Memorial for 10.35am service. Parade back to Royal British Legion via Melbourn Road and Stamford Avenue.

Ashwell: 10am St Mary's Parish Church, 11am Ashwell War Memorial.

Barkway: 10.50am Barkway War Memorial followed by service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Barley: 10.50am Barley War Memorial followed by service at St Margaret of Antioch Church.

Bassingbourn: 10.45am Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial followed by refreshments in church.

Cambridge: War Memorial, Hills Road. The parade will set off at 10:46 along Station Road ready for the service beginning at 10:56.

Duxford: IWM Duxford will commemorate the day with a Poppy Drop, where hundreds of poppies will fall from a plane in the skies onto the historic grounds. A Spitfire will also take flight in the afternoon.

Fowlmere: 10.45am at War Memorial followed by 11.15am at St Mary's Church.

Foxton: 10.45am at War Memorial followed by 11.15am at St Laurence's Church

Great Chishill: 10.45am Remembrance Service at St Swithun's Church.

Guilden Morden: 10.50am Remembrance Service at War Memorial.

Melbourn: Parade through High Street from 10.45am to 11.15am.

Newnham: 9.45am Hinxworth Church.

Orwell parishes: 10.45am at St Andrews Orwell and at All Saints Barrington.

After the service there will be a brief commemoration of prayers, and names read out at the war memorials.

The commemoration at Barrington occurs before the service at the war memorial at the front of the church on the village green.

At Orwell the commemoration occurs at the end of the service at the memorial inside the church.

'Colour parties’ of the Royal British Legion leave the service at approximately 11.50am often making Arrington/Wimpole by 12.05pm followed by Croydon at around 12.15pm - 12.20pm.



