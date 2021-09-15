Village school's annual fayre is a big hit

Published: 6:00 PM September 15, 2021

The community enjoyed fun, games, delicious food and a wealth of stalls at Reed First School. - Credit: Reed First School

Reed First School hosted its annual fayre on Sunday - where the community enjoyed fun, games, delicious food and a wealth of stalls.

Friends of Reed School worked tirelessly to organise the event - and thanks go to Reed Cricket club and the village hall for loaning tables, and the parents and staff who helped set up and clear away.

The event was sponsored by Ensum Brown, refreshments and food by The Spice Cabinet, Reed and The Complete Gardening Company provided flyers. Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and companies.





Headteacher Vicky Wittich said: "It was a pleasure to see pupils both past and present there, governors and members of the village who have such fond memories of the school, being able to come and see us in action after an incredibly challenging two years. We had a fantastic day."

Reed First School's Open Day takes place on October 9. Email admin@reed.herts.sch.uk.