Reed church's Organ Fund launches with sell-out concert

PUBLISHED: 15:34 01 July 2019

Reed Choir's concert at St Mary’s Church. Picture: Reed Choir

Reed Choir's concert at St Mary's Church. Picture: Reed Choir

A fundraising campaign to replace Reed parish church's organ is well under way after the village choir's sell-out summer concert.

The performance by Reed Choir - which was held last Saturday at St Mary's Church - was attended by more than 80 audience members, raising £750.

Led by musical director Helen Holliday, the choir performed a variety of secular and sacred music from the likes of Mozart and Rutter - ending with Rhythm of Life from the West End musical, Sweet Charity.

The organ is made up of parts of a larger instrument from West Sussex and was given to the Reed church in the 1970s. It has been in decline over the last decade.

It is thought to cost more than £1,000 to replace, and is part of wider works to restore the Anglo-Saxon church to its prime.

"It was a wonderful occasion," said concert organiser, Liz Kershaw.

"The audience were very appreciative and generously gave to the cause.

"It was the perfect way to launch our fundraising campaign."

For more on the choir, email lizkershaw@hotmail.co.uk.

If you would like to find out more about the organ fund, or make a donation, contact Paul Harrison on harrisonpp@btinternet.com.

