Published: 3:11 PM February 11, 2021

Students are invited to apply for a house building apprenticeship with Redrow - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, developer Redrow South Midlands has announced seven vacancies available to students in North Herts, South Cambs and the wider region.

The successful applicants will work across a number of developments including Hedera Gardens in Baldock Road, Royston, and Ivel Gardens in Stotfold.

The 14th annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships - running across England until Sunday - will showcase the impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses and regional economies and how they all benefit from the impact of apprenticeships.

The scheme allows students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills and will focus on many aspects of house-building - including bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, groundworks, drylining and decorating.

The intake follows the success of Redrow South Midlands' ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running for a number of years and led to students building careers in the housebuilding industry.

Suzanne Irons, sales director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to creating thriving communities, we ensure a number of apprenticeship roles are made available annually and this year, we’re delighted to be recruiting seven students to join our team.

“The apprenticeships give ambitious students the opportunity to step straight into a career where they gain hands-on experience and continue to learn.

“A large proportion of our apprentices choose to stay with Redrow Homes once they have completed the scheme, becoming experts in their field as a result. I’d encourage any school leavers looking for a rewarding career to apply to our scheme, we look forward to welcoming our next group of Redrow apprentices.”

For further information about Redrow South Midlands scheme and to apply before the May 31 deadline, head to the website apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies. For more on National Apprenticeship week 2021 go to www.apprenticeships.gov.uk.