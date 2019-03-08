Red Panda Ago celebrates first birthday at Shepreth Wildlife Park

Red Panda Ago with his 1st birthday cake. Picture: Shepreth Wildlife Park Archant

A red panda at Shepreth Wildlife Park celebrated his first birthday yesterday with a cake made specially for him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Red Panda Ago with his 1st birthday cake. Picture: Shepreth Wildlife Park Red Panda Ago with his 1st birthday cake. Picture: Shepreth Wildlife Park

Ago was brought to the park as a mate for fellow red panda Sundara earlier this year. He tucked into the celebratory cake, which was made with with bamboo paste and decorated with carrot and beetroot, with a sweet potato '1' on the top - Ago's favourite food

You may also want to watch:

Ago's keeper Yvonne Morrin said: "He's an absolute star!

"He was really nervous when he first came to us, but being around the bold and confident Sundara and her sister Ember changed that. He came to trust us really quickly."

Ago has made exceptional progress since he first arrived at Shepreth, and through a carefully curated training programme, has now learnt to respond to his own name, high five and stand on his hind legs showing his tummy.