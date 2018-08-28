500-year-old Chrishall barn gets new lease of life

Owner Toby Didier’Serre inside the new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A 500-year-old barn in Chrishall which was at risk of collapsing has now been restored and turned into accomodation for visitors to the village.

The barn belongs to village pub The Red Cow, whose owners are thrilled to be able to finally able to open their doors to overnight guests after lengthy restoration of their historic outbuildings.

The barn, which is adjacent to the pub, is the oldest building in Chrishall apart from the parish church and was subject to rigorous planning and sustainability requirements.

The owners and the community fought for funding for six years to save the barn, which had been put on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register.

With the help of a grant from The Rural Development Fund for Europe managed by Eastern Plateau, proprietors Toby Didier’Serre and Alexis Beeching have created luxurious accommodation that incorporates the character and original structures of the charming barn.

Three rooms have been built into the Grade II-listed 500-year-old barn, which is thought to date back to 1490, and two more within the old Post Office building, originally a piggery opposite the pub.

Alexis said: “It has been a long and hard road to this point, but we think you’ll agree will be worth the wait! We will have five ensuite rooms available each with a unique character.”

The barn rooms feature exposed oak timbers and high vaulted ceilings juxtaposed with modern technology. Facilities include luxury bathrooms with modern, energy efficient heating and lighting. The owners say they have sourced the best beds for “a truly relaxing and comfortable night’s sleep”.

And, with inclusivity, in mind one of the rooms is fully accessible for those with additional mobility needs.

“Since taking over the Red Cow, we have always been asked if we knew of somewhere lovely to stay,” said Toby.

“There are limited options for accommodation in the surrounding area, but now we are delighted to now offer our own luxury rooms with an historic twist. “We hope that residents and businesses will support us and look forward to welcoming them.”

More information on the accommodation can be found at www.theredcow.com or by contacting Toby and Alexis on 01763 838792.