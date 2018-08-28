Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

500-year-old Chrishall barn gets new lease of life

PUBLISHED: 08:32 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 06 February 2019

Owner Toby Didier’Serre inside the new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOO

Owner Toby Didier’Serre inside the new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A 500-year-old barn in Chrishall which was at risk of collapsing has now been restored and turned into accomodation for visitors to the village.

The new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOOThe new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOO

The barn belongs to village pub The Red Cow, whose owners are thrilled to be able to finally able to open their doors to overnight guests after lengthy restoration of their historic outbuildings.

The barn, which is adjacent to the pub, is the oldest building in Chrishall apart from the parish church and was subject to rigorous planning and sustainability requirements.

The owners and the community fought for funding for six years to save the barn, which had been put on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register.

With the help of a grant from The Rural Development Fund for Europe managed by Eastern Plateau, proprietors Toby Didier’Serre and Alexis Beeching have created luxurious accommodation that incorporates the character and original structures of the charming barn.

The new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOOThe new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOO

Three rooms have been built into the Grade II-listed 500-year-old barn, which is thought to date back to 1490, and two more within the old Post Office building, originally a piggery opposite the pub.

Alexis said: “It has been a long and hard road to this point, but we think you’ll agree will be worth the wait! We will have five ensuite rooms available each with a unique character.”

The barn rooms feature exposed oak timbers and high vaulted ceilings juxtaposed with modern technology. Facilities include luxury bathrooms with modern, energy efficient heating and lighting. The owners say they have sourced the best beds for “a truly relaxing and comfortable night’s sleep”.

And, with inclusivity, in mind one of the rooms is fully accessible for those with additional mobility needs.

The new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOOThe new accommodation at the Red Cow old barn which was saved thanks to community grants. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Since taking over the Red Cow, we have always been asked if we knew of somewhere lovely to stay,” said Toby.

“There are limited options for accommodation in the surrounding area, but now we are delighted to now offer our own luxury rooms with an historic twist. “We hope that residents and businesses will support us and look forward to welcoming them.”

More information on the accommodation can be found at www.theredcow.com or by contacting Toby and Alexis on 01763 838792.

Related articles

Most Read

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

What the Killer Did Next will focus on the movements of Ian Stewart, right, after he killed Helen Bailey, pictured left. Picture: Alice Boagey

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Thousands of pounds of stock stolen in Ashwell shop burglary

Cigarettes, alcohol and chocolate were stolen from Ashwell Village store. Picture: Archant

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thousands of pounds of stock stolen in Ashwell shop burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

East and North Herts CCG issues statement to public about pressure on services

Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Review: The Worst Witch at the Cambridge Arts Theatre - “all female cast were dazzling”

The Worst Witch is showing at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Disco sets Royston hairdresser on right path for marathon for diabetes charity

Amy Cooper (second left) organised a disco in Royston and will run the London Marathon to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Picture: Courtesy of Matt Bartle

Time to Talk Day 2019: ‘It’s time to listen, too’ says Paul

Paul Harris has given his thoughts on Time to Talk Day 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Harris

Melbourn Winter Flower Festival brings visitors from far and wide

The All Saints' Winter Flower Festival had some creatives displays on during the weekend. Picture: Clive Porter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists