Published: 8:00 AM September 8, 2021

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Rail Users Group has said it would've opted for having facilities improved across the three village stations rather than "clobbering one area with an oversized car park".

The Greater Cambridge Partnership has proposed a hub with region of 750 car parking spaces and in the region of 50 cycle parking spaces.

The group's chair, Susan van de Ven, told the Crow: "An important opportunity exists to create a true travel hub at Foxton Station – but this will depend on the variety of travel modes genuinely interacting with train travel, and a safe environment for all of these to mix.

"It goes without saying that attractive bus links and safe walking and cycling links from all directions are a must - and not just along the A10 corridor.





Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Rail User Group Chair Susan van de Ven - Credit: Susan van de Ven

"The car park must be proportionate to what is in fact a very small station. The current proposal is way over the top in terms of what Foxton platforms can safely accommodate.

"Only one platform has been lengthened and both are so narrow that only very limited seating and shelter can be accommodated. This requires serious review and the outcome must be supported by the train operating company.

"There’s no getting around the fact that the proposed car park would attract an unmanageable level of traffic on what is already a very congested segment of A10.

"The RUG would have liked to see the GCP’s considerable resources put into improving sustainable travel access for all three of our stations rather than clobbering just one with an oversized car park.

"Our Local Rail Improvement Plan - published last year - contains a comprehensive set of proposals which we have shared with the GCP.

"We welcome the consultation and the chance to get this project right."

A Greater Cambridgeshire Partnership spokesperson told the Crow last week: "The hub is designed to encourage more people to switch to sustainable modes of transport as part of the GCP’s planned network improvements to help cut congestion and improve air quality.

“The design, which will link in to our Greenways active travel network, has been significantly updated following ongoing community engagement."

“We encourage people to take part in the engagement period between September 6 to 17.”