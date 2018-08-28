Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail user groups’ disappointed over 3.1 per cent fare increase

PUBLISHED: 17:08 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 03 January 2019

Cancellations and delays are still causing mass overcrowding on commuter trains to and from London. Picture: Jason Flynn

Cancellations and delays are still causing mass overcrowding on commuter trains to and from London. Picture: Jason Flynn

Archant

Rail users groups across North Herts have expressed their anger at the increase in train fares which came into effect today, despite the disruption caused by the May 2018 timetable.

Ticket prices were increased by an average of 2.97 per cent for Govia Thameslink-run services including Great Northern – just shy of the 3.1 per cent national average – much to the consternation of commuters who have suffered with delayed and cancelled trains for much of 2018.

Season tickets and most anytime fares are regulated by the government and were set to rise by the July rate of inflation of 3.2 per cent, but the increase to off-peak and other fares has reduced GTR’s average figure.

But that’s little consolation to those who have suffered at the hands of the May 2018 timetable 2018, with a plea for fares to be frozen by the Department for Transport falling on deaf ears.

Stevenage railway station – which is used by 14,000 commuters every day – was among many affected stations and the price hike has left members of the Stevenage Rail Users Group disappointed.

A spokesman told this paper: “It’s very disappointing that the season ticket price increase has gone ahead and completely unjustified given the poor service since May 2018.

“Stevenage has been one of the more impacted stations due to the timetable revisions, so has suffered more than its fair share of disruption.

“Commuters feel let down that such a decision could be taken despite reduced services and the poor planning shown.

“The general consensus is that the fair and proper thing to have done would have been to reduce the price of a season ticket – not increase it.”

Letchworth Rail User Group and Royston & Villages Rail Users Group called the fare increase “unjustified” in a joint statement that said: “A fare freeze would obviously have been appropriate given the unprecedented disruption of 2018.

“Instead, weary passengers are facing another completely unjustified fare increase.

“The fact remains that the weekday May 2018 timetable was only delivered in December 2018 and we are stuck with a wholly inadequate emergency weekend timetable until May 2018, a whole 12 months late.

“The simple point is that the government has once again decided to treat rail passengers with contempt, thinks it fair that we should bear the cost of last year’s terrible disruption and should be asked to pay more for a worse service in 2019.

“Happy new year indeed.”

Rosalind Southward from the Hitchin Rail Commuters group believes more needs to be done for commuters.

“It’s just a disgrace. It’s infuriating,” she said.

“Regardless of the problems still ongoing, there’s still a focus on the profits of the railway companies.

“In terms of Hitchin, an adequate service that’s good enough for the people that use it is what we need.”

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink said: “We appreciate that many of our passengers have had a difficult year. Thameslink and Great Northern services are back on track and on December 10 we introduced 200 extra services to complete the rollout of the May timetable. We thank passengers for their patience.”

Govia – which does not set the fares nor take a share of the ticket revenue, instead collecting a management fee – also highlighted some discounts available to Great Northen customers.

A spokesman said: “Accompanied children can still travel for a flat fare of £2 on many journeys (which is half the price of that offered in many other parts of the country).

“Passengers using off-peak day tickets can now travel home from London during the evening peak at no extra charge to stations on the Peterborough and Cambridge routes, north from Potters Bar and north from Cuffley.

“For example, a passenger who travels on the first off-peak train at 09:47 from Stevenage and buys a One Day Travelcard did have to pay £31.90 to return in the evening peak (between 16:29 and 19:02). From today, January 2, they will be able to buy an off-peak ticket to do this for just £26.20, saving £5.70.

“Passengers can also make further savings. Off-peak tickets (unlike peak tickets) allow passengers to take up to four children with them for just £2 each and if they are travelling with at least another two adults they will also save a third off with a GroupSave discount, again with no time restriction on their journey home.

“Those stations that do not currently have an evening peak restriction on the use of an off-peak day ticket will still benefit from the introduction of new super off-peak weekday tickets.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

Jason Pallett, who sadly died in a collision on the A10 in Melbourn. Picture: Facebook

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

The family of 30-year-old Jason Pallett describe him as a

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a car has left a man in critical condition.

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

The family of 30-year-old Jason Pallett describe him as a

NHDC set to consult on Local Plan modifications

The North Herts District Council offices. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rail user groups’ disappointed over 3.1 per cent fare increase

Cancellations and delays are still causing mass overcrowding on commuter trains to and from London. Picture: Jason Flynn

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a car has left a man in critical condition.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists