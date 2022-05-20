Community Rail Partnership encourages the use of public transport in Community Rail Week

Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership is encouraging people to 'give the train a try'. - Credit: Give the Train a Try

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership will join 74 community rail partnerships and 1,200 station volunteer friends groups across Britain next week for the nationwide Community Rail Week 2022.

The partnership is hosted by South Cambridgeshire and aims to get local families and people who typically rely on cars to consider taking greener and more social forms of transport like buses and trains, even for occasional journeys.

Chair of the Local Community Rail Partnership, South Cambridgeshire district Cllr Susan van de Ven said: “Travelling by train is not only much better for the environment than driving a car, but also a totally different way to experience a journey.

“We really hope that during Community Rail Week, as many people as possible will take the opportunity to make a change and ‘give the train a try’.

“The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership is one of many rail partnerships across the country which work to promote and improve our local rail services for the benefit of residents and commuters.”

They’ll help raise awareness for greener transport during Community Rail Week organised by Community Rail Network and sponsored by Rail Delivery Group.

The partnership will also encourage communities to get involved with their local stations and promote the use of rail travel as the world continues to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Community Rail Week, and its call to action of 'give the train a try', is all about connecting local communities with their railways and encouraging and enabling more people to travel sustainably by train."

Rail Minister Wendy Morton said: “The rail network is an integral part of our communities, connecting us together and providing opportunities that improve our lives in many different ways. I encourage everyone to try and make a trip on a train this week and experience our brilliant railways first-hand.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive officer of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This Community Rail Week, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone onto our network and connecting them to the people and places they love.”