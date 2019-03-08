Fundraiser for puppy found on Therfield Heath with limb deformities

Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob's Pound Dogs UK Archant

A selfless dog lover is urging people in Royston and surrounding villages to make a donation to a fundraising drive helping a puppy with limb deformities found abandoned on Therfield Heath.

The drive has notched up more than £4,000 – but more is needed fund an operation to enable Storm to run and play.

Then six-month-old Storm was found by a family on the heath car park, who took to Facebook to alert the public.

Sharon Stratford, from Royston, who is part of Jacob's Pound Dogs UK – a 'virtual pound' which helps dogs up and down the country – saw the post and got in touch.

She said: “When I got to the heath and saw Storm you could see he was skinny, but he was a big lummox of a dog. His legs were in a bad way – when you looked you couldn't believe it.”

The dog warden was called and they were waiting for a call back when Sharon decided to take the large pup to the Herts and Beds Pound herself – in her Mini.

She said: “He didn't like wearing a lead, obviously he hadn't been educated in wearing one, but he was OK with being handled – and we got him in!

“When the dogs have served their seven days 'claim period' at the pound, Jacobs Pound take responsibility for them, their details are shared among our several thousand members, where we continue to search for their owners as well as for suitable rescue spaces. We only deal with rescues that offer full life backup, that ensure that all of the dogs are fully assessed, vaccinated and neutered before rehoming.

“Sometimes the dogs come into the pound in an appalling state and with untreated conditions. The council will pay for urgent vet treatment during the first seven days, but not for anything else.”

Sharon Stratford, who is part of Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK, up on the heath with her beagle and black terrier - who were joined by some furry friends. Picture: Courtesy of Sharon Stratford Sharon Stratford, who is part of Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK, up on the heath with her beagle and black terrier - who were joined by some furry friends. Picture: Courtesy of Sharon Stratford

Sharon became involved with the cause after her partner of 40 years Joe Wick died of cancer aged 69 five years ago. “Joe and I were well known in Royston, and we always had dogs,” she said.

“That's why people would know to call me if they found a stray. We were together from when I was 15 or 16.

“When he was young he never had dogs, but the dogs became his life. We had three of four over the years. At his funeral our dogs came along.

“When Joe died I gave up work because I didn't want our dogs at home on their own. Carrying on helping dogs and fundraising has given me a focus.”

Jacob's Pound has found Storm a place at Moorview Rescue in Yorkshire.

Their crowdfunding page states: “Storm's X-rays have confirmed severe angular limb deformities which require surgery to straighten them to avoid high pressures on his joints as he continues to grow.

“His surgeries have been estimated at £13,000 which needs to be raised before surgery.

“These operations are vital to ensure Storm's welfare, therefore we are under a lot of pressure to raise such a large amount of money in a short space of time.

“Please can you help us as much as possible by donating and sharing Storms story to give him the best chance at life.”

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/3xaqy5-storms-operation