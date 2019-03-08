Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fundraiser for puppy found on Therfield Heath with limb deformities

PUBLISHED: 12:54 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 April 2019

Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK

Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob's Pound Dogs UK

Archant

A selfless dog lover is urging people in Royston and surrounding villages to make a donation to a fundraising drive helping a puppy with limb deformities found abandoned on Therfield Heath.

Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK

The drive has notched up more than £4,000 – but more is needed fund an operation to enable Storm to run and play.

Then six-month-old Storm was found by a family on the heath car park, who took to Facebook to alert the public.

Sharon Stratford, from Royston, who is part of Jacob's Pound Dogs UK – a 'virtual pound' which helps dogs up and down the country – saw the post and got in touch.

She said: “When I got to the heath and saw Storm you could see he was skinny, but he was a big lummox of a dog. His legs were in a bad way – when you looked you couldn't believe it.”

Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK

The dog warden was called and they were waiting for a call back when Sharon decided to take the large pup to the Herts and Beds Pound herself – in her Mini.

She said: “He didn't like wearing a lead, obviously he hadn't been educated in wearing one, but he was OK with being handled – and we got him in!

“When the dogs have served their seven days 'claim period' at the pound, Jacobs Pound take responsibility for them, their details are shared among our several thousand members, where we continue to search for their owners as well as for suitable rescue spaces. We only deal with rescues that offer full life backup, that ensure that all of the dogs are fully assessed, vaccinated and neutered before rehoming.

“Sometimes the dogs come into the pound in an appalling state and with untreated conditions. The council will pay for urgent vet treatment during the first seven days, but not for anything else.”

Sharon Stratford, who is part of Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK, up on the heath with her beagle and black terrier - who were joined by some furry friends. Picture: Courtesy of Sharon StratfordSharon Stratford, who is part of Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK, up on the heath with her beagle and black terrier - who were joined by some furry friends. Picture: Courtesy of Sharon Stratford

Sharon became involved with the cause after her partner of 40 years Joe Wick died of cancer aged 69 five years ago. “Joe and I were well known in Royston, and we always had dogs,” she said.

“That's why people would know to call me if they found a stray. We were together from when I was 15 or 16.

“When he was young he never had dogs, but the dogs became his life. We had three of four over the years. At his funeral our dogs came along.

“When Joe died I gave up work because I didn't want our dogs at home on their own. Carrying on helping dogs and fundraising has given me a focus.”

Jacob's Pound has found Storm a place at Moorview Rescue in Yorkshire.

Their crowdfunding page states: “Storm's X-rays have confirmed severe angular limb deformities which require surgery to straighten them to avoid high pressures on his joints as he continues to grow.

“His surgeries have been estimated at £13,000 which needs to be raised before surgery.

“These operations are vital to ensure Storm's welfare, therefore we are under a lot of pressure to raise such a large amount of money in a short space of time.

“Please can you help us as much as possible by donating and sharing Storms story to give him the best chance at life.”

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/3xaqy5-storms-operation

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Housing development makes busy Royston road ‘virtually unusable’

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Therfield pupils visit Age UK club members in Royston

Therfield First School's visit to Age UK Hertfordshire�s 10 to 3 Club in Royston. Picture: Therfield First School

Delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after train fault

There are delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after a fault on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Most Read

Housing development makes busy Royston road ‘virtually unusable’

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Therfield pupils visit Age UK club members in Royston

Therfield First School's visit to Age UK Hertfordshire�s 10 to 3 Club in Royston. Picture: Therfield First School

Delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after train fault

There are delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after a fault on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Latest from the Royston Crow

Fundraiser for puppy found on Therfield Heath with limb deformities

Storm was found on Therfield Heath. Picture: Jacob’s Pound Dogs UK

Train delays for services from Royston and Hitchin

Great Northern trains are delayed between Royston and Hitchin. Picture: Nick Gill

REVIEW: Edmond de Bergerac at the Cambridge Arts - A whirlwind of set changes and brilliantly timed farcical comedy

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

The House on Cold Hill at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a ghost story inspired by true life events

The House on Cold Hill is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Housing development makes busy Royston road ‘virtually unusable’

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists