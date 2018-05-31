HEBE'S CAFE AT THE MEWS

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, SERENA WYNN have on the 11 FEBRUARY 2020 applied to South Cambridgeshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for HEBE'S CAFE AT THE MEWS, LOW FARM, BROOK ROAD, BASSINGBOURN, ROYSTON, HERTS SG8 5NT to include the retail sale of alcohol. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing section, South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 6 MARCH 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing section, during office hours Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000.