Advanced search

HEBE'S CAFE AT THE MEWS

PUBLISHED: 23:59 15 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Notice is given that I, SERENA WYNN have on the 11 FEBRUARY 2020 applied to South Cambridgeshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for HEBE'S CAFE AT THE MEWS, LOW FARM, BROOK ROAD, BASSINGBOURN, ROYSTON, HERTS SG8 5NT to include the retail sale of alcohol. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing section, South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 6 MARCH 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing section, during office hours Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000.

Most Read

‘Awful eyesore’ near Therfield Heath after developer cuts down trees ‘without permission’

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner

Storm Ciara: Police close roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Royston’s Martin keen on FA Trophy triumph as Crows continue magical cup run

Royston Town marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Ebbsfleet United. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Awful eyesore’ near Therfield Heath after developer cuts down trees ‘without permission’

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner

Storm Ciara: Police close roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Royston’s Martin keen on FA Trophy triumph as Crows continue magical cup run

Royston Town marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Ebbsfleet United. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Latest from the Royston Crow

Get ready to party! Festival Standon Calling reveals 15th birthday theme

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Pledge to have first of Mayor James Palmer’s £100,000 starter homes ready and occupied by Christmas

Mayor James Palmer and his strategic adviser Charles Roberts, They are working on delivering the first £100,000 home this year, Picture; ARCHANT

HEBE’S CAFE AT THE MEWS

Public Notice

Hertfordshire County Council heading for £3.39 million overspend

Hertfordshire County Council's predicted overspend down for 2019/20. Picture: Pexels.

‘Awful eyesore’ near Therfield Heath after developer cuts down trees ‘without permission’

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner
Drive 24