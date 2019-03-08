Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

M.A.Wilkinson trading as All in Scaffolding of 7 Palmers Way, Melbourn, Royston, Herts SG8 6JF is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Norburys Building + Landscapes, London Way, Melbourn, Royston, Herts SG8 6DJ. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

All in Scaffolding

Public Notice

