LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices Archant

Notice is hereby given that OKKAS SANCI has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Notice is hereby given that OKKAS SANCI has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect VIVA PIZZA, 19 HIGH STREET, ROYSTON, HERTFORDSHIRE, SG8 9AA This application is To permit provision of late night refreshment (indoors) Sunday-Wednesday 23:00 - 24:00, Thursday 23:00 -02:15 and Friday-Saturday 23:00- 02:45 OPENING HOURS Sunday-Wednesday 12:00 - 00:15, Thursday 12:00 - 02:30 and Friday-Saturday 12:00- 03:00

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 07/03/2019

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000