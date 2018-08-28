Advanced search

Licensing Act 2003 Application for a Premise Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Brett K Barnes has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the Grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of The Fox and Hounds, High Street, Barley, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 8HU.

This application is for the sale of intoxication liquor for consumption on and off the premises between the hours of 11.00 and 23.30 each day of the week.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 20th February 2019.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

