LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 January 2019

The Fox and Hounds

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE Notice is hereby given that Brett K Barnes has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the Grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of The Fox and Hounds, High Street, Barley, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 8HU. This application is for the sale of intoxication liquor for consumption on and off the premises between the hours of 11.00 and 23.30 each day of the week. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 16th February 2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement

