Assault in Royston's Priory Gardens sparks police appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:09 25 July 2019

Police want to hear from any witnesses to an unprovoked attack on a man in Royston's Priory Gardens

Archant

A 40-year-old man has been assaulted in Royston's Priory Gardens and police have now launched an appeal for witnesses to the unprovoked attack.

At around 11pm on Friday, July 12, the victim was sitting in the gardens eating fish and chips when he was approached by a teenage boy and a female.

The pair talked to him and he shared his chips with them. As the man left the gardens, he was punched from behind on his right cheek.

The victim then walked onto Newmarket Road where he was followed by the teenage boy and a large group of males.

A passerby stopped their vehicle and gave the man a lift home.

The suspect is described as a white boy, aged around 14 and wearing a grey hoodie.

PC Charlie Boot, of the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This was a nasty unprovoked assault on a lone male by a member of a group of teenagers.

"Please contact me if you witnessed the incident or if you were the kind people who assisted the victim and gave him a lift home."

If you have any information that could assist the investigation email charlotte.boot@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/63555/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

