Send us your photos and messages to help primary school leavers say goodbye

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 July 2020

Send us your school leavers pics to help Year 6 mark this momentous occasion

Send us your school leavers pics to help Year 6 mark this momentous occasion

Archant

With Year 6 pupils leaving primary education and potentially missing out on celebrations, the Crow wants to help schools, parents and students mark this milestone through our newspaper and website.

This will take the form of photos and videos, as well as messages and tributes from teachers.

All submissions should include the pupil’s name and the school name, which will be published in a dedicated section of our website and the printed edition.

We are happy to receive photos of groups of friends, as long as those featured in the photo have permission to appear online and in print from a parent or carer.

Submitted photos should be in jpeg format and at least 0.5MB and emailed to: anne.suslak@archant.co.uk

Let’s make this a year to remember for all those making the step up to secondary school in 2020.

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Spice Cabinet opens its doors at old Reed pub site

Abdul Mojid and Richard Newman run the Spice Cabinet in Reed. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Newman

Village bus operator teams up with South Cambs community group to promote face coverings on journeys

Villager Rob Stanford boards the 127 in Bassingbourn High Street with Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven, district councillor Nigel Cathcart and parish council chair Elaine Douglass.Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

