Advanced search

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 12:15 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 21 August 2020

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

A power cut is currently affecting postcodes in parts of Royston, Therfield and surrounding areas.

You may also want to watch:

According to UK Power Networks, the outage has been caused by a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls the power to homes in the SG8 9 areas, including Royston High Street.

It was first reported at 9.17am today, and is expected to be resolved between 3.30pm and 4.30pm this afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Royston Morrisons closure: Parking discussions take place in push to save supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Orwell marathon runner to take on 26.2 miles around South Cambs villages in memory of best friend

Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright

Meldreth man with disabilities recognised as a ‘leader of tomorrow’

James Aston, who attends Aurora Orchard Manor in Meldreth, has been recognised as one of the 'leaders of tomorrow'. Picture: The Aurora Group

GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road. Picture: King James Academy Royston

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royston Morrisons closure: Parking discussions take place in push to save supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Orwell marathon runner to take on 26.2 miles around South Cambs villages in memory of best friend

Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright

Meldreth man with disabilities recognised as a ‘leader of tomorrow’

James Aston, who attends Aurora Orchard Manor in Meldreth, has been recognised as one of the 'leaders of tomorrow'. Picture: The Aurora Group

GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road. Picture: King James Academy Royston

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Royston Crow

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Shocking footage emerges of drivers smashing into each other on busy Cambs roads

Shocking video clips were shared to the �Cowboys Don�t Care� Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Weather puts a dampener on IWM Duxford showcase day

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road. Picture: King James Academy Royston

Live domestic abuse support session to be held by police and partner agencies on Friday

Cambs Police are holding a live support session on their Facebook page on Friday night.