Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

A power cut is currently affecting postcodes in parts of Royston, Therfield and surrounding areas.

According to UK Power Networks, the outage has been caused by a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls the power to homes in the SG8 9 areas, including Royston High Street.

It was first reported at 9.17am today, and is expected to be resolved between 3.30pm and 4.30pm this afternoon.