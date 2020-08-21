Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas
PUBLISHED: 12:15 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 21 August 2020
A power cut is currently affecting postcodes in parts of Royston, Therfield and surrounding areas.
You may also want to watch:
According to UK Power Networks, the outage has been caused by a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls the power to homes in the SG8 9 areas, including Royston High Street.
It was first reported at 9.17am today, and is expected to be resolved between 3.30pm and 4.30pm this afternoon.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.