Power outage in Royston and several villages

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 1:51 PM March 11, 2021   
There has been a power cut in Harpenden

A power cut is affecting Royston and many of our villages. - Credit: Archant

A power outage is affecting much of Royston, and many of our villages today.

UK Power Networks has said electricity is due to be restored between 2pm and 3pm today. 

Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Chrishall Grange, Flint Cross, Fowlmere,, Kelshall, Reed End, Therfield, Thriplow and Whaddon are also without power. 

The Crow has contacted UK Power Networks for more information. 

