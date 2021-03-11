Power outage in Royston and several villages

Published: 1:51 PM March 11, 2021

A power cut is affecting Royston and many of our villages. - Credit: Archant

A power outage is affecting much of Royston, and many of our villages today.

UK Power Networks has said electricity is due to be restored between 2pm and 3pm today.

Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Chrishall Grange, Flint Cross, Fowlmere,, Kelshall, Reed End, Therfield, Thriplow and Whaddon are also without power.

The Crow has contacted UK Power Networks for more information.