Power outage in Royston and several villages
Published: 1:51 PM March 11, 2021
A power outage is affecting much of Royston, and many of our villages today.
UK Power Networks has said electricity is due to be restored between 2pm and 3pm today.
Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Chrishall Grange, Flint Cross, Fowlmere,, Kelshall, Reed End, Therfield, Thriplow and Whaddon are also without power.
The Crow has contacted UK Power Networks for more information.
