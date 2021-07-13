Power cut affecting Royston, Bassingbourn and more
Published: 11:37 AM July 13, 2021
A power cut is affecting parts of Royston and many of our villages today.
UK Power Networks were made aware of the outage at 9.39am - and it is largely in the SG8 5 area.
Villages affected include Bassingbourn, Kneesworth, Orwell, Whaddon, Wimpole - and the outskirts of Abington Pigotts.
The portion of Royston affected by the outage is north of Baldock Road/Street and west of Kneesworth Street/Old North Road. Part of the Burns Road estate is also affected according to UK Power Networks.
There is no confirmed time power will be reinstated.
See https://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for more.