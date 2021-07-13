Power cut affecting Royston, Bassingbourn and more

Published: 11:37 AM July 13, 2021

A power cut is affecting Royston, Bassingbourn and many other villages. - Credit: Archant

A power cut is affecting parts of Royston and many of our villages today.

UK Power Networks were made aware of the outage at 9.39am - and it is largely in the SG8 5 area.

Villages affected include Bassingbourn, Kneesworth, Orwell, Whaddon, Wimpole - and the outskirts of Abington Pigotts.

The portion of Royston affected by the outage is north of Baldock Road/Street and west of Kneesworth Street/Old North Road. Part of the Burns Road estate is also affected according to UK Power Networks.

There is no confirmed time power will be reinstated.

See https://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for more.



