Power cut affecting Royston, Bassingbourn and more

Bianca Wild

Published: 11:37 AM July 13, 2021   
Electricity was down around Barley and Barkway yesterday evening.

A power cut is affecting Royston, Bassingbourn and many other villages. - Credit: Archant

A power cut is affecting parts of Royston and many of our villages today. 

UK Power Networks were made aware of the outage at 9.39am - and it is largely in the SG8 5 area. 

Villages affected include Bassingbourn, Kneesworth, Orwell, Whaddon, Wimpole - and the outskirts of Abington Pigotts.

The portion of Royston affected by the outage is north of Baldock Road/Street and west of Kneesworth Street/Old North Road. Part of the Burns Road estate is also affected according to UK Power Networks. 

There is no confirmed time power will be reinstated. 

See https://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for more. 


