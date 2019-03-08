Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disruption to train services after major power cut

PUBLISHED: 18:26 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 09 August 2019

A power cut has caused disruption on the trains.

A power cut has caused disruption on the trains.

Archant

There is disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink rail services after a major power cut in the south east of the UK.

You may also want to watch:

The outage - which has affected rail services and airports - happened at about 5.30pm.

UK Power Networks said: "We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and the south east due to an incident on the national transmission system."

Power is now back on in some parts, but trains are still affected - and services may be cancelled, delayed or revised until the end of the day.

Most Read

Missing hospital patient Peter Atkins found in Royston

Fifty-year-old man arrested after Chatteris assaults. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston pervert spared jail after snare by paedophile hunter

Larry Shannon was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

More than 45 firefighters called to 20-acre crop blaze in Chrishall Grange

Crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk are attending a 20-acre crop fire in Chrishall Grange. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Royston group’s skydive for Addenbrooke’s Hospital and cancer charity

Back row L-R, John Eustace, Brenda Howe and Paul Haynes. Front row L-R, Teresa Eustace and Rachael Haynes.

5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood

Most Read

Missing hospital patient Peter Atkins found in Royston

Fifty-year-old man arrested after Chatteris assaults. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston pervert spared jail after snare by paedophile hunter

Larry Shannon was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

More than 45 firefighters called to 20-acre crop blaze in Chrishall Grange

Crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk are attending a 20-acre crop fire in Chrishall Grange. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Royston group’s skydive for Addenbrooke’s Hospital and cancer charity

Back row L-R, John Eustace, Brenda Howe and Paul Haynes. Front row L-R, Teresa Eustace and Rachael Haynes.

5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood

Latest from the Royston Crow

Disruption to train services after major power cut

A power cut has caused disruption on the trains.

Shotguns, flare gun and rifle handed in during two-week national firearms amnesty in Cambridgeshire

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Children’s mental health threatened by proposed NHS changes, NSPCC warns

An NSPCC report suggests the mental health needs of more than 62,000 children in our area are under threat by an NHS restructural plan. Picture: Tom Hull

Transport secretary looks likely to back 2020 rail fare increase

Stevenage Train Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists