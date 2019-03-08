Disruption to train services after major power cut
PUBLISHED: 18:26 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 09 August 2019
Archant
There is disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink rail services after a major power cut in the south east of the UK.
The outage - which has affected rail services and airports - happened at about 5.30pm.
UK Power Networks said: "We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and the south east due to an incident on the national transmission system."
Power is now back on in some parts, but trains are still affected - and services may be cancelled, delayed or revised until the end of the day.