Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Barkway neighbours scoop £120,000 in postcode lottery

PUBLISHED: 12:54 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 28 May 2019

Neighbours in Barkway have won the People's Postcode Lottery

Neighbours in Barkway have won the People's Postcode Lottery

Archant

Neighbours in a Barkway street scooped big cash prizes in the People's Postcode Lottery at the weekend, after their postcode was drawn as a winner.

Two of the High Street residents won £30,000 each, one doubled the prize to a whopping £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

You may also want to watch:

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: "Wow - what a great weekend for our Barkway winners! I hope they have a great time spending their prize money and celebrate in style."

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and this draw was promoted on behalf of Amnesty International UK, which has received more than £6.3 million thanks to player support. The charity works to protect women, men and children wherever justice, freedom, truth, and dignity are denied.

For more information on People's Postcode Lottery, go to www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Thrilling flying displays at 2019 Duxford Air Festival

The AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers performing at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Barkway neighbours scoop £120,000 in postcode lottery

Neighbours in Barkway have won the People's Postcode Lottery

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Thrilling flying displays at 2019 Duxford Air Festival

The AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers performing at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Barkway neighbours scoop £120,000 in postcode lottery

Neighbours in Barkway have won the People's Postcode Lottery

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Royston Crow

European Elections 2019: Breakdown of how North Herts and South Cambs voted

Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Hertfordshire County Show another roaring success

Hertfordshire County Show. Picture: Richard Washbrooke

Heather Small to support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights concert

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. The singer will support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights this summer. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Barkway neighbours scoop £120,000 in postcode lottery

Neighbours in Barkway have won the People's Postcode Lottery

REVIEW: Avengers Endgame is Blockbuster event cinema at its brilliant best.

Avengers: Endgame
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists