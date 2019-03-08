Barkway neighbours scoop £120,000 in postcode lottery

Neighbours in Barkway have won the People's Postcode Lottery Archant

Neighbours in a Barkway street scooped big cash prizes in the People's Postcode Lottery at the weekend, after their postcode was drawn as a winner.

Two of the High Street residents won £30,000 each, one doubled the prize to a whopping £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: "Wow - what a great weekend for our Barkway winners! I hope they have a great time spending their prize money and celebrate in style."

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and this draw was promoted on behalf of Amnesty International UK, which has received more than £6.3 million thanks to player support. The charity works to protect women, men and children wherever justice, freedom, truth, and dignity are denied.

For more information on People's Postcode Lottery, go to www.postcodelottery.co.uk.