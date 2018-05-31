Man arrested after reports of racial abuse towards staff at Royston Tesco Extra

Police are asking those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Picture: HERTS POLICE Archant

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly using offensive language towards a member of staff at the Tesco Extra store in Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the racially aggravated public order offence at Tesco Extra on Old North Road, at around 10am on Friday, May 1.

You may also want to watch:

It was reported that offensive language was used towards a member of staff near the customer service desk, and police are looking to hear from anyone who was in the store at the time and may have seen the incident.

A 49-year-old man from Whitstable in Kent was arrested under section four of the public order act. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/34422/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.