Shop workers thank police with Heroes chocolates in Melbourn
PUBLISHED: 17:30 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 24 April 2020
A thoughtful gesture can help one get through the day at the moment, with social distancing and isolation the new normal.
In Melbourn, workers at the High Street Co-op took it upon themselves to donate bottles of water and chocolates to police officers – leaving them on their car while they were in the village on Wednesday.
The note ,from ‘all the girls on shift at the Co-op Melbourn’, read: “Thank you for all your hard work during this hard time. Here’s a little treat and some water to keep you hydrated. Stay safe!”.
Aptly, the chocolates were Heroes – a fitting tribute to the emergency services keeping us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
From the SouthCambsCops Twitter account, officers tweeted: “After being out in Melbourn yesterday, we returned to our car to find some water, sweets and this note courtesy of the local Co-op store. An exceptionally lovely gesture which put a huge smile on our faces!”
