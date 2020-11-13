Advanced search

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

PUBLISHED: 11:41 13 November 2020

Parents and pupils have been warned to be vigilant after reports of a man following students in the vicinity of Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Police were first alerted after the pupil said they were followed by a man walking down Elin Way and Whitecroft Road on Wednesday November 11.

Then pupils said they were followed by a man as they were walking across the field behind Melbourn College the following morning.

Meldreth headteacher Sasha Howard told parentsshe had spoken to Cambridgeshire Police and an investigation was underway.

“The force said that patrols have been increased in the area at home time to make sure children are kept safe.

“I have asked staff to remind our oldest children not to talk with strangers, to walk home in pairs where possible and to be vigilant when walking home. We welcome children returning to school if this is nearer than home when they are concerned.” She said they were asking parents to speak to their children about not engaging with strangers.

Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to Cambridgeshire Police either online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Crime or call 101.

