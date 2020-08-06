Police release images after ‘frightening’ Royston robbery

Police would like to identify this person as part of their investigation into a robbery in Kneesworth Street, Royston. Picture: North Herts Police Archant

Images have been released after a “frightening” robbery in a Royston bookmakers where cash was stolen and staff were threatened.

The incident occurred at Coral bookmakers in Kneesworth Street at around 8pm on Tuesday, August 4.

Police have released images of an individual they wish to identify as part of their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Anna Luxon, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but it was understandably very frightening for the staff involved.

“We would like to identify the person pictured as part of our investigation. I appreciate their face is partly obscured but someone may know who this person is. If you can help please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email anna.luxon@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 41/61775/20.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.