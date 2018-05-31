Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home
PUBLISHED: 17:26 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 27 March 2020
Detectives have launched an investigation after two bodies were discovered at a house in Barrington.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the property in Malthouse Way in the village on Wednesday afternoon, after a neighbour raised concerns with the emergency services.
After forcing their way inside, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 70s.
A forensic post-mortem will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a file will be passed to the coroner.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the inquiry.