Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home

PUBLISHED: 17:26 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 27 March 2020

An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Detectives have launched an investigation after two bodies were discovered at a house in Barrington.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the property in Malthouse Way in the village on Wednesday afternoon, after a neighbour raised concerns with the emergency services.

After forcing their way inside, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

A forensic post-mortem will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the inquiry.

