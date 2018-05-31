Advanced search

CCTV appeal after assault near Royston Tesco Express

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 April 2020

Do you recognise this individual? Picture: Herts police

Do you recognise this individual? Picture: Herts police

Police in Royston have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was badly assaulted near the Tesco Express in Royston earlier this year.

On Saturday, January 25 at around 8.30pm, a man in his 40s was surrounded by a group of eight young people and badly assaulted, after he asked them to put their litter in a nearby bin.

Officers believe the individual pictured was in the area at the time and would help them conclude the investigation.

If you recognise him or have any other information, please contact PC Peter Cook directly via email at peter.cook@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/7604/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

