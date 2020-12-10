Advanced search

Sexual assault in Meldreth underpass sparks police appeal

PUBLISHED: 09:44 10 December 2020

Police investigate after sexual assault in Meldreth.

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in a Meldreth underpass during the early hours of yesterday morning – and police are now appealing for information.

The victim was walking home along an underpass beneath the A10 at about 4am when she heard footsteps coming behind her.

The suspect, a man in his 30s or 40s, is said to have chased the victim before tackling her to the ground and attempting to take her trousers off.

He is described as being white, about six foot tall, with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He was wearing dark sportswear.

The woman was able to escape after kicking and scratching her attacker, before fleeing along a path in the direction of Station Road, Melbourn.

Detective Sergeant Bethan Davies said police officers will increase patrols in the area following the incident.

She said: “I would like to applaud the courage of the victim, both during the incident and also having the bravery to come forward and report the offence to police.

“Although we don’t believe anyone witnessed the incident, there may be someone out there who recognises the man’s description, or who may have CCTV footage covering the area.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help us build a better picture of the incident and bring the man responsible to justice.”

If you believe you can help, please contact police via online web-chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 37 of the 9 December.

