Man caught exposing himself behind hedge in Reed

PUBLISHED: 11:31 22 October 2019

Police are investigating an exposure incident in Reed. Picture: Archant

A man was spotted exposing himself behind a hedge in Reed last week - and Royston police have now launched an appeal for information.

A villager reported to officers that he noticed a man behaving strangely behind his garden hedge in Nicholls Yard on Wednesday, and when he went to investigate he saw the man was holding his genitals - he ran away after being confronted by the resident.

Investigating officer Det Con Simon Goodship said: "We are making a number of enquiries in order to trace the man in this incident, so we can establish the exact circumstances.

"We take reports of exposure very seriously, but we continue to keep an open mind in investigations of this nature.

"However we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any similar behaviour or seen a man behaving suspiciously in this area."

Anyone with information should contact DC Goodship via email at simon.goodship@herts.pnn.police.uk or via 101, quoting crime number 41/93693/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

