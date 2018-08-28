Man harassed twice in a week by motorist in Royston

A man was harassed on two separate occassions in Royston. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have launched a public appeal after a man was harassed and intimidated on two occassions in Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday, December 29, the victim was approached by a man in a beige Fiat car in Market Hill, asking for directions to Stansted Airport. The offender then attempted to sell the victim a suit and became pushy when he refused, leaving the victim feeling intimidated.

Then, on Saturday, January 5, the victim was parked in a space on the road that links Fish Hill and Market Hill when the same offender pulled in front of him, reversing to block him in.

After being let out, the victim drove to Morrisons in Baldock Street and again encountered the offender. Once again, he blocked him in and moved away very slowly when asked.

The incidents have been recorded as a Public Order Offence of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress, and Herts police are asking anyone who is approached by the same man to call the non-emergency number 101, or report the incident online at herts.police.uk/Report.