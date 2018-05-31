Advanced search

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

PUBLISHED: 18:37 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 11 June 2020

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

“Strong words of advice” have been issued to the curator of Royston’s district museum by police after a series of posts describing ways to damage statues were made from her social media account.

The posts from Madeline Odent’s Twitter account gave advice on using substances found in household products to damage public statues in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests up and down the country. The story has appeared in yesterday’s Daily Mail and The Sun newspaper today.

A spokeswoman for Herts police told the Crow: “Following reports regarding comments made on a private Twitter account about the way damage can be caused to statues, we have now spoken to all of the parties concerned.

“Strong words of advice have been issued with regards to the content of the tweets and the use of social media, and the information has now been removed.”

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald said he has received many messages from residents shocked by the tweets.

He said: “I deplore criminal damage to national monuments and statues in public places. It is important to respect the rule of law and there is a democratic and lawful process to remove statues.

“I condemn providing information on how to destroy statues. This is completely unwarranted and wrong and reports of these tweets have caused outrage locally.”

The Crow has contacted Mrs Odent and her employer, Royston Town Council, and is awaiting a response.

