Plane makes emergency landing in Fowlmere

A plane as made an emergency landing in a Fowlmere field. Picture: Tom Jackson Archant

A plane has reportedly crash-landed at Fowlmere Airfield this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm, and the emergency services were in attendance - including an air ambulance that is believed to have been stood down.

The Crow is awaiting further information from the emergency services.