A cappella group set for Christmas performances

Phoenix Chorus, who have competed in St Louis, will be performing at Wimpole Hall on December 16. Picture Phoenix Chorus. Archant

An a cappella group with members from Royston and South Cambs are ready to round off their hugely successful year with some Christmas performances.

Phoenix Chorus have now come back from the Sweet Adelines International Barbershop Competition in St Louis, USA.

Chorus member Sarah Ludwick, from Litlington, said: “St Louis was an education in all things barbershop! Getting the opportunity to see the best choruses in the world, and to be amongst them as one of them, gave me a sense of how all-consuming this ‘hobby’ can be and the lengths people will go to perform the music they love. In America everything is ‘bigger’ and Sweet Adelines did not disappoint!”

Phoenix – or rather smaller parts of the chorus – will be performing at Lister Hospital on December 13, Wimpole Hall on December 16 and Broom Christmas Carol Concert on December 20.

New members welcome – the group meets every Tuesday in Potton, Bedfordshire. Email pro@phoenixladies.co.uk.