Businesswoman starts her own petition against store closure

Lisa Fulton, who runs Tasty Bites in Royston, started a petition against the closure of the store which has amassed nearly 1,000 signatures. Picture: Courtesy of Lisa Fulton Archant

A Royston café manager has started her own petition against the closure of Morrisons, saying keeping the store would in-turn enable other businesses to keep customers.

Lisa Fulton – who runs Tasty Bites in Market Hill – said she wanted to start a petition to help staff and to show that Morrisons draws people into the town centre, which helps other businesses.

She told the Crow: “Hearing that Morrisons was closing was a massive shock to me. I felt so sorry for the staff that work there, after all the hard work they have had to deal with over the last couple of months especially, it must have been a real slap in the face.

“The next morning I got talking to some of the staff, they told me how they felt about it and how losing the store was going to kill the town, which I agreed with so I said I would start a petition.

“I honestly didn’t think it would have gone as well as it has, nearly 1,000 signatures in just one week. Reading some of the comments people have left really does show how important this store is for our high street.

“Owning a business in town, we rely on people to visit Royston to shop in our stores or have a coffee or some lunch in our independent cafes to try keep what’s left in the high street afloat.

“Most of my customer base at Tasty Bites Cafe use Morrisons as they find it very helpful with the bus stop being right outside and have said that it’s a nice size for them as they find other supermarkets too big to walk around. I feel that businesses are going to lose customers now if they won’t be able to do their food shop here. They may not need to come into Royston anymore which will be a real shame for everyone.

“I have lived in Royston my whole life, I really do hope they reconsider and let Morrisons stay and that our high street thrives again like it use to.”

On the Crow’s Facebook page, Yvonne Mayoss said: “That’s terrible if it closes. I’m in my 70s and live in Ashwell so I come to Morrisons to do my shopping as I can get straight on a bus outside my home to save carrying it. So many other older people use it, my brother included who’s 92 and lives in Royston.

Helen Hayden said: “I always shop there such a shame the staff are so friendly and helpful it will be a sad day when it shuts. And I am sure some nice flats will be built there – another blow for the town of Royston.”

To view Lisa’ petition go to https://www.change.org/p/lease-holder-save-morrisons